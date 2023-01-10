Chai or momos- what is the best? Zomato gives Amitabh Bachchan twist to funny tweet about 'horrible error'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chai or momos- what is the best? Zomato answers

Chai or momos- what is the best? This has been a long ongoing debate among the netizens. While many feel that nothing can beat the 'garma garam chai' any time of the day, others believe that momos have no competition. While social media continues to be divided, food delivery app Zomato has made a decision, but it has a twist. On Monday, Zomato took to Twitter to end the war between chai and momos and took inspiration from Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan to post the tweet. It also picked on Big B's 'horrible mistake' of numbering his tweets wrong and shared a funny post.

What happened is- Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter to spologise with his fans for numbering his tweets wrong amd called it a 'horrible error'. We all know how seriously the megastra takes the numbering of his tweets. He wrote, "T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong .. T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong ..they should be T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521 APOLGIES !!" He even posted the correct number of his subsequent tweet to fix the problem.

Soon after Big B's tweet, Zomato picked on the 'horrible error' and shared a tweet ending the debate between chai and momos. In a hilarious post, the food delivery app wrote, "T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my Tweets saying chai is the best have gone wrong they should say momos APOLGIES !!" Interestingly, Zomato also copied the wrong spelling of 'apologies' in its tweet.

The food delivery app Zomato is known for its witty tweets. Earlier when Elon Musk had taken over Twitter, it had described the situation with a perfect meme which had gone viral on the internet instantly. On the left side of the picture, the uncooked form of spaghetti depicted the scenario before Musk took over. On the right side, the cooked pasta and spaghetti strings looked completely intertwined and messy. The meme gave a hilarious vision of the current scenario at Twitter headquarters.

