  Man imprints baby girl's feet on truck before starting business during Navratri, viral video wins hearts

Man imprints baby girl's feet on truck before starting business during Navratri, viral video wins hearts

A video shows a man getting his daughter's feet imprinted on a fleet of truck for good luck and prosperity in business. The gesture is all the more significant as Navratri, the festival of the Goddess is ongoing. 

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 09, 2022 23:19 IST
trucks
Image Source : TWITTER

Viral video of man imprinting daughter's feet on truck

During the Navratri festival, Goddess Durga is worshipped by the devotees. In the Indian culture, there is a huge significance of the girl child, who is seen as the embodiment of luck and prosperity. A video is going viral on the internet where a man gets the imprints of his young daughter on his fleet of truck before starting his new business. 

In the clip, the man gets his baby girl to dip her feet in red coloured water and then imprints her footprints on his truck. It seems like this gesture is done so that luck is favourable. Check out the video here. 

Netizens flooded the comments section with loving messages. 

 

The video got over 58,000 likes on Twitter and is viewed by netizens again and again.  

