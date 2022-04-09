Man imprints baby girl's feet on truck before starting business during Navratri, viral video wins hearts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Viral video of man imprinting daughter's feet on truck

During the Navratri festival, Goddess Durga is worshipped by the devotees. In the Indian culture, there is a huge significance of the girl child, who is seen as the embodiment of luck and prosperity. A video is going viral on the internet where a man gets the imprints of his young daughter on his fleet of truck before starting his new business.

Read: South Korean doctor claims people who haven't had COVID yet don't have friends, netizens react

In the clip, the man gets his baby girl to dip her feet in red coloured water and then imprints her footprints on his truck. It seems like this gesture is done so that luck is favourable. Check out the video here.

Read: Farah Khan, friend of PM Imran Khan's wife, flees from Pakistan. Her '$90,000 bag' raises eyebrows

Netizens flooded the comments section with loving messages.

The video got over 58,000 likes on Twitter and is viewed by netizens again and again.