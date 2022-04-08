South Korean doctor claims people who haven't had COVID yet don't have friends, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing people enjoying a party

The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and more and more people are falling prey to the viral infection. As the global cases near 50 crore, with as many as 61 lakh plus deaths, people are prying hard that the pandemic ends. However, even as vaccination against the virus is ongoing, there is no official word on when the pandemic will actually be over. Various mutations of the virus and the increasing number of variants are worrying global health experts and agencies.

Meanwhile, a South Korean doctor has claimed that people who have not had COVID-19 till now, don't have any friends. This claims to be on the backdrop that COVID is a contagious virus that spreads through contact with an infected person. Ma Sang-hyuk wrote on Facebook that "adults who have not yet been infected with COVID-19 are those who have interpersonal problems", according to Korean press.

Sang-hyuk is the vice president of the Korean Vaccine Society. he reportedly deleted the Facebook post after it was widely circulated, triggering criticism online. Days later the doctors said to the news site Daily his Facebook comments were meant to be "metaphorical" and that there was a misunderstanding. In an interview, Sang-hyuk said, "It emphasised how difficult it is for anyone to avoid the virus in a situation where there is a high rate of confirmed cases in the area."

After his claims went viral, the internet was divided over the opinion he expressed through his since-deleted Facebook post. One social media user said, "I could feel offended but its true...so (sic)." Another one said, "Lol, I have had covid and I also have 0 friends (sic)."

People's comments on the post elaborating this story have been hilarious as well. One Instagram user wrote, "I feel personally attacked."

In a news story titled 'The world is likely sicker than it has been in 100 years,' published on February 6, the Wall Street Journal quoted a tweet from Mexican infectious disease specialist Brenda Crabtree that had a similar connotation.

“If you don’t have friends infected right now, you don’t have friends.”