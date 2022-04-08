Farah Khan, friend of PM Imran Khan's wife, flees from Pakistan. Her '$90,000 bag' raises eyebrows

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHAMAJUNEJO Farah Khan

Amid the undergoing political turmoil in Pakistan, friend of PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi - Farah Khan - is in news. Her '$90,000 bag' has grabbed eyeballs. A picture has gone viral on the internet in which Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Khan can be seen flaunting expensive accessories including a Birkin handbag and Hermes sandals. PML-N leader and former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Miftah Ismail claimed that the bag costs USD 90,000. At a time when a majority of people in the country are struggling to make their ends meet with unprecedented price rise, Farah Khan's display of luxury has left people from the neighbouring country fuming.

A social activist named Hoorain Pervaiz pointed out: "Farah Khan. The bag birkin with her is for $90,000. Yes that's ninety thousand dollars. Traveling in private jet to Dubai only costs more than 50,000 US dollars. Hermes sandals."

It is said that Farah Khan's declared wealth has increased by four times during Imran Khan's rule. The picture, which has become a talking point, shows Khan sitting in a charted plane with the purse made by the French luxury brand Hermès. It is said that one cannot get the bag online as it is made on order. The picture seemingly validates the corruption accusations against her.

Farah Khan's penchant for luxury items doesn't end here. In 2020, she had bid to buy a Porsche and had paid Rs 33 million in advance. At that time, the luxury car was worth Rs 70 million. Going by the assets she attached with her Senate’s nomination papers, Khan also owned a flat in UAE which is worth Rs 16 million. This is where she has flown amid corruption charges.

Also, Farah Khan owns agricultural property in Chakri village and had declared three properties in Bahria Town, six in DHA Lahore among others.