Lata Mangeshkar demise & Sidhu Moose Wala's death top Google's Most Searched Events of 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LATAMANGESHKAR, SIDHUMOOSEWALA Google's Most Searched Events of 2022

Every year, millions of events make headlines; among them are a few that send shockwaves around the world. Now, Google has released the list of most-searched events of 2022. The list includes the names of two icons from the entertainment industry, which is quite a thing to note. The list also includes the major war that occurred between two countries. Take a look at the major occurrences that jolted the world, from Lata Mangeshkar's demise to Sidhu Moose Wala's untimely passing,

1. Lata Mangeshkar's death

The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeskar, left for her heavenly abode on February 6, 2022. The renowned singer passed away at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure at a Mumbai hospital.

2. Sidhu Moose Wala's demise

The Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala, was killed on May 29, 2022, while driving his car in Mansa, a district in Punjab state, northern India. The 28-year-old singer was brought dead to the hospital.

3. Russia Ukraine war

The Russo-Ukrainian War, which started in 2014, significantly escalated on February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine. With an estimated 8 million people internally displaced and 7.8 million Ukrainians leaving the nation, the invasion has likely resulted in vast numbers of fatalities on both sides and the continent's biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

4. UP Election results

People in Uttar Pradesh voted for the ruling party- BJP after seeing Yogi Adityanath-led government doing some remarkable work on corruption and law and order issue. Yogi broke the trend in Uttar Pradesh as the state, usually, ousts the ruling party but BJP succeeded to return to power. During the election campaigns, Yogi's supporters called him 'bulldozer baba.'

5. Covid-19 cases in India

Well, it's not surprising that COVID-19 cases are among the most trending searches of the year. The pandemic undoubtedly shook the world, and it had a significant impact on India. The third pandemic wave in India ran from January to March 2022. Even though the virus almost disappeared after the third wave, the fear persisted, and individuals made sure to search about it even after it was over.

Also Read: Google's Most Searched People of 2022: Johnny Depp tops; Will Smith to Rishi Sunak, know full list

Also Read: Google's Top Scenic Spots of 2022: Sky Garden in UK to Belvedere del Gianicolo in Rome | FULL LIST

Read More Trending News