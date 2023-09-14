'Ladke ka chakkar babu bhaiya' say netizens after girl students indulge in ugly spat | Viral video

Follow us on Image Source : GHAR KE KALESH (X) Girl students indulge in ugly spat

Viral video: Social media platforms over the years have become a great source of entertainment. Creative and interesting content on social media keeps people engaged for hours. With each scroll, people come across some funny videos or posts. Among those amusing and humorous content are school or college fights. Such videos prompt hilarious reactions from the users too. One such video is doing rounds on social media and has garnered hilarious reactions.

In such a viral video, three female students were seen standing inside a college building with other students sitting on nearby chairs. Shortly, a heated argument between two girls escalated into an ugly spat. The two girls were seen throwing punches and attacking each other in a sudden course of time.

ALSO READ | World's tallest dog 'Zeus' dies due to pneumonia after cancer surgery

The clip was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a handle named 'Ghar Ke Kalesh'. According to the viral post, this clip was captured inside Noida's Amity University.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Bhai ladke ka chakar hogaa." While another reacted, "Girls Fight = Cat Fight." Another person reacted and said, "Never a dull day in the life of Amitians."

ALSO READ | Viral video: Mamata Banerjee enjoys 'refreshing morning' in Spain, jogs in saree and slippers

Read More Trending News