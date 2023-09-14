Viral video: Mamata Banerjee enjoys 'refreshing morning' in Spain, jogs in saree and slippers

Follow us on Image Source : MAMATA BANERJEE (INSTAGRAM) Mamata Banerjee enjoys 'refreshing morning' in Spain

Mamata Banerjee in Spain: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday was seen jogging in her signature white saree and slippers with her entourage in a park in Madrid. While giving a message 'Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!' Banerjee enjoyed a lovely and 'refreshing morning' in Spain.

West Bengal CM enjoyed the morning

Taking to Instagram, the West Bengal shared a video of her jogging with her entourage in a park. Interestingly, Banerjee jogged wearing a saree and slippers. A smartwatch was also a part of her attire for the fitness regime. The caption with her video read, "Refreshing morning. A nice jog can energise you for the day ahead. Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!"

In another video shared by Banerjee, she was seen playing music on the accordion. The caption along with the video read, "Music is forever; music should grow and mature with you, following you right on up until you die."

Banerjee takes on the treadmill with new furry friend

Earlier in May this year, Mamata Banerjee worked out on the treadmill with a puppy. Sharing a video of her workout on Instagram, she captioned, "Somedays you need some extra motivation!" along with a dog emoji. In the video, Banerjee was seen walking on the treadmill wearing her signature white saree while she held a fluffy brown puppy. She keeps looking at the cute creature while working out.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday left for a 12-day tour of Spain and the United Arab Emirates to seek investments for the state. Banerjee reached Dubai on Tuesday evening and was at the airport there on Wednesday to board her flight to Spain.

