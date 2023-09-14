World's tallest dog 'Zeus' dies due to pneumonia after cancer surgery

Follow us on Image Source : WWW.GOFUNDME.COM/F/ZEUS-THE-TALL Zeus, a 3-year-old Great Dane dog, was awarded the Guinness World Record for being tallest dog in 2022

Zeus, a 3-year-old Great Dane dog, who earned the title of Guinness World Record of being the tallest dog in 2022, died on Tuesday.

Zeus died after he was diagnosed with bone cancer. The Great Dane was 1.046 metres (3 feet 5.18 inches) tall and lived in Bedford, Texas.

According to reports, the 3-year-old dog Zeus died as he developed pneumonia after his amputation on September 7. The information was revealed by his owner on GoFundMe page.

"Our baby boy is gone. Our hearts are broken. He had the absolute best doctors who sat off the floor and cried with us," Brittany Davis said.

"He fought hard, but the pneumonia was just too much. He is not in pain anymore."

The dog's owner further said that Zeus had developed bone cancer when doctors advised that his right front leg would have to be amputated.

Brittany Davis, who wanted the best treatment for her dog, started a fundraiser campaign to support her.

She raised $12,000, $8,000 but was less than the amount she required.

However, on September 7, Zeus underwent surgery and according to the doctors, it went well.

Though 3 days after the surgery, doctors noticed that he didn't want to eat and was more lethargic, Davis said.

"He had a slight fever last night, which has cleared, but he's still lethargic. He also has some bluing around his mouth," she said.

The doctors performed some tests and diagnosed that the dog was suffering from aspiration pneumonia. Zeus was given some anti-biotics but they didn't work.

Unfortunately, the Guinness World Record holder passed away on Tuesday.

Viral: 'Will you lead the Opposition alliance?' Sri Lanka President asks Mamata Banerjee | Know her reply

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: Remains of ancient temple found at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Read More Trending News