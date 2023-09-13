Viral: 'Will you lead the Opposition alliance?' Sri Lanka President asks Mamata Banerjee | Know her reply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked her if she would be leading the Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A. when he met her on a chance encounter at Dubai Airport. Replying to Wickremesinghe, she said "It depends on people. The opposition may be (in) position also."

“His Excellency the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion. I have been humbled by his greetings and (have) invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata,” she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “HE the President of Sri Lanka extended cordial invitation to me to visit Sri Lanka. It was a pleasant interaction with deep implications,” she added.

The two met at the Dubai International Airport and the Bengal CM invited the Lankan President to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata. Banerjee is on a 12-day trip to Dubai and Spain.

She reached Dubai on Tuesday evening and was at the airport there this morning to board her flight to Spain. This year’s BGBS is scheduled on November 21-22. Banerjee had on Tuesday morning left for the tour of Dubai and Spain, during which she will attend business summits to attract investments to the state.

