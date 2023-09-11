Mamata Banerjee slams ED for summoning to TMC's Abhishek on day of I.N.D.I.A meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday said Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s summons to her nephew and party leader Abhishek Banerjee is political vendetta.

ED's summon on first I.N.D.I.A panel meet day

Earlier, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the ED has sent a notice to him to appear before it on September 13, the day the first meeting of the coordination committee of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A will be held in the national capital. Banerjee is a member of the coordination panel of the opposition bloc.

"FIRST meet of INDIA’s coordination comm is on 13th Sept in Delhi, where I'm a member. But, @dir_ed conveniently served me a notice just now to appear before thm (them) on the very same day! One can't help but marvel at the timidity & vacuousness of the 56-inch chest model," Banerjee posted on X on Sunday.

The first meeting of the 14-member coordination committee of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A will be held in the national capital on September 13, leaders said on Sunday.

The meet proposed meeting is scheduled to be held at the residence of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

However, it was not the first time when Banerjee was summoned by the ED. In fact, he had to appear before the probe agency several times.

Reacting to the allegation of TMC, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "Abhishek, as an accused in the case, cannot expect any special treatment from the central agency."

