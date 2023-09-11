Mamata Banerjee rejigs Bengal Cabinet, shifts Babul Supriyo from Tourism to IT | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reshuffled her Cabinet on Monday. She shifted Babul Supriyo from the Tourism Department to IT and Renewable Energy.

Another singer-politician Indranil Sen, who was the minister of state for the technical education, training, and skill development department was given the Independent charge of the tourism department, he added.

Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was given additional charges of the department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, the bureaucrat said.

Banerjee effected the reshuffle on the eve of embarking on a trip to Dubai and Spain to seek investments.