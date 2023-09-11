Monday, September 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Mamata Banerjee rejigs Bengal Cabinet, shifts Babul Supriyo from Tourism to IT | DETAILS

Mamata Banerjee rejigs Bengal Cabinet, shifts Babul Supriyo from Tourism to IT | DETAILS

In a ministerial reshuffle, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shifted Babul Supriyo from the tourism department and gave him the charges of Information Technology and renewable energy.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Kolkata Updated on: September 11, 2023 18:05 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Image Source : ANI/FILE West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reshuffled her Cabinet on Monday. She shifted Babul Supriyo from the Tourism Department to IT and Renewable Energy.

Another singer-politician Indranil Sen, who was the minister of state for the technical education, training, and skill development department was given the Independent charge of the tourism department, he added.

India Tv - Mamata Banerjee reshuffles Bengal Cabinet

Image Source : INDIA TVMamata Banerjee reshuffles Bengal Cabinet

Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was given additional charges of the department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, the bureaucrat said.

Banerjee effected the reshuffle on the eve of embarking on a trip to Dubai and Spain to seek investments.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Top News

Related Kolkata News

Latest News