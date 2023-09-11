Monday, September 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Welcome success of G20 Summit, but Kharge should have been invited to gala dinner: Sachin Pilot

Welcome success of G20 Summit, but Kharge should have been invited to gala dinner: Sachin Pilot

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao had turned down the invitations for the dinner.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Jaipur Updated on: September 11, 2023 16:31 IST
Congress leader Sachin Pilot
Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Day after the successful conclusion of the G20 Summit under India's presidency, Congress leader Sachin Pilot Pilot on Monday said his party president Mallikarjun Kharge should have been invited to the G20 gala dinner.

"G20 was a successful event and we welcome it. However, I would have felt even better had Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to the summit," he added. 

If Kharge was invited, the world would have seen that the country is united, the former union minister said.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted the G20 gala dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 Summit to which several dignitaries, including some non-BJP leaders invited. Among the top non-BJP leaders who attended the dinner were Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his counterparts - Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. 

Interestingly, Himachal Pradesh CM and Congress leader Sukhu attended the dinner party.

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao had turned down the invitations for the dinner.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: G20 New Delhi leaders' declaration sent 'positive signal' to tackle global challenges: China

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News