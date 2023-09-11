Welcome success of G20 Summit, but Kharge should have been invited to gala dinner: Sachin Pilot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Day after the successful conclusion of the G20 Summit under India's presidency, Congress leader Sachin Pilot Pilot on Monday said his party president Mallikarjun Kharge should have been invited to the G20 gala dinner.

"G20 was a successful event and we welcome it. However, I would have felt even better had Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to the summit," he added.

If Kharge was invited, the world would have seen that the country is united, the former union minister said.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted the G20 gala dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 Summit to which several dignitaries, including some non-BJP leaders invited. Among the top non-BJP leaders who attended the dinner were Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his counterparts - Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Interestingly, Himachal Pradesh CM and Congress leader Sukhu attended the dinner party.

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao had turned down the invitations for the dinner.

(With PTI inputs)

