G20 New Delhi leaders' declaration sent 'positive signal' to tackle global challenges: China

G20 Summit 2023 : After a successful two-day G20 Summit in New Delhi, China has responded to the New Delhi Declaration, saying that it has sent a "positive signal" that group members are coordinating together in tackling global challenges.

The declaration has signaled that "the G20 countries are joining hands in tackling global challenges, sending a positive signal to the world on economic recovery", said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing on Monday.

Mao also lauded China's role in the multilateral grouping, saying that the declaration shows that Beijing's proposition is a good signal and it has played a constructive role in the summit to address concerns of developing countries.

"We support the G20 solidarity and cooperation in tackling risks to the world economy and various development sectors," the spokesperson further said, while noting that China supported the outcome that was aimed towards common global development.

Mao also said that Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who attended the summit in lieu of President Xi Jinping's absence, championed that all countries needed to adhere to aspirations of solidarity and cooperation and promote a partnership that seeks global economic recovery, openness and sustainable development.

A major diplomatic win for India

The recently-concluded G20 Summit was held under India's presidency for 2023. India pulled off a major diplomatic win by achieving 100% consensus among world leaders on adopting the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration after months of tightrope walk to bridge polarising opinions on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced about a consensus on 37-page declaration and its subsequent adoption at the start of the second session on Day 1 of G20 Summit in New Delhi. The declaration avoided a direct mention of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, something that both China and Russia had opposed against the wishes of Western countries.

Asserting that "today's era must not be of war", the G20 countries called on all states to uphold the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty and pitched for initiatives for "comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine".

Unity instead of division: China at G20

During his address on Saturday, Li underlined the need for unity amongst the G20 members. He further called for cooperation, inclusion and resolute support for economic globalisation. He said that G20 needs "unity instead of division, cooperation instead of confrontation, and inclusion instead of exclusion."

The G20 members should also work together to protect the Earth's green home, promote green and low-carbon development, protect the marine ecological environment, and be partners in promoting global sustainable development, he further said.

On Chinese economy, which is struggling to recover post-COVID lockdowns, Li said China will steadfastly deepen reforms, expand opening-up, promote high-quality development, and advance modernisation. He also underlined that China is ready to work with all parties to make greater efforts and contributions for the shared Earth, the shared homeland, and the shared future of humanity.

