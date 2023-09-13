Uttar Pradesh: Remains of ancient temple found at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : CHAMPAT RAI (TWITTER) Remains of an ancient temple found during excavation at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

Ayodhya Ram Temple: The remains of an ancient temple have been discovered at the Ram Temple site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, where the excavation process is still underway for the construction of a grand Ram Mandir.

The ancient remains were found during excavation at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi site. It includes many statues and pillars.

The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, on Tuesday (September 12) informed that several remains of an ancient temple were found during excavation at Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The remains were mostly in the form of pillars and idols, he added.

“Remains of an ancient temple found during excavation at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. It includes many statues and pillars,” read Rai's post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

An image shared by Rai yesterday, who is also the international vice president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), showed parts of idols carved out of large stones and pillars.

Meanwhile, the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla and the final installation ceremony of the idol at the temple sanctum-sanctorum in Ayodhya in January 2024, will begin with five-day rituals as per suggestions from Vedic priests.

Also, VHP will invite around 2,000 seers of 150 sects for the Ram temple opening ceremony in Ayodhya proposed to take place in January 2024 According to a VHP leader, the Sant Pampark Vibhag will contact these seers and extend and invite to them.

The VHP has also decided to connect with five lakh villages across the country for the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony in Ayodhya -- much like the Kar Seva and Shila Pujan events organised during the Ram Mandir movement of the 1990s.

Senior leaders of the organisation have also decided to appoint VHP office bearers in all five lakh villages where it has planned an outreach with ‘Shaurya Yatra’ of Bajrang Dal. Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson of the VHP, said that it has also decided to consolidate its base in these villages.

(With agencies inputs)

