Veteran AIADMK leader S Semmalai resigns amid growing internal rift in party

Chennai:

Veteran S Semmalai on Monday announced his resignation from the AIADMK, expressing disappointment over the growing internal rift within the party and the lack of opportunities for senior leaders following the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Semmalai's resignation letter to EPS

In his resignation letter addressed to Edappadi K Palaniswami, Semmalai, he expressed anguish over the party's recent developments.

"The events that have unfolded in the AIADMK since the elections have caused great anguish, a sentiment shared by lakhs of cadres who have dedicated themselves to this movement."

"None of the incidents that have happened or are happening is satisfying," he said, asking, "Is this the fate of the movement created by revolutionary leader MGR and nurtured by Amma (Jayalithaa)?"

According to him, the party's situation has deteriorated to a point where even media reports mock the internal fighting.

Alleging that he was sidelined after Jayalalithaa's death, Semmalai said, "I was blocked. However, I continued to work obediently without expressing my feelings."

"Given the current circumstances, my mind does not permit me to continue in the movement," he added.

Semmalai also recalled that late party founder MGR and Jayalalithaa had given him numerous opportunities and helped him rise as a "shining star in the political arena". "With a heavy heart, I have decided to resign from my position and from the party," he added.

Semmalai served as the Health and Education Minister in Tamil Nadu between 2001 and 2004. He was first elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from the Taramangalam constituency as an Independent candidate in 1980 and later joined the AIADMK at a young age.

Semmalai was also among the few senior leaders who openly opposed the distribution of freebies by major political parties, instead advocating alternative measures to strengthen the state’s financial position.

Rift in AIADMK

The internal discord within the party has intensified in recent days following leadership reshuffles and disciplinary action against several leaders. The rift reportedly deepened after a section of MLAs backed the TVK during an Assembly vote, triggering organisational changes by the EPS-led camp.

The political turmoil within the AIADMK intensified after Shanmugam publicly criticised EPS, accusing him of weakening the organisation and leading the party towards repeated electoral defeats since the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016. "The defeat faced by the AIADMK in the recently concluded Assembly elections must be discussed. We need to deliberate and analyse the reasons behind these continuous defeats," Shanmugam had said.

He also alleged that the party's founding ideology had been diluted under the present leadership and claimed that several senior leaders and functionaries had been removed from organisational positions.

The EPS-led faction had initiated disciplinary action against leaders accused of violating the party whip during a recent floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Several leaders, including C V Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar, were removed from organisational posts.

The intensifying factional battle has further deepened uncertainty within the AIADMK ahead of future political contests in Tamil Nadu.

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