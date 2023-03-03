Japanese women wearing Bengali sarees dance to Dola Re Dola, desis love it. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MAYOJAPAN Japanese women dancing to Dola Re Dola

Trending News: Over the past few years, Indian songs have gained immense popularity among people from other countries, as demonstrated by the abundance of videos on social media showing foreigners singing or dancing to various Indian tracks. One such video features two Japanese women skillfully grooving to the song "Dola Re Dola," originally picturized on Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.

An Instagram user and content creator from Tokyo, who goes by Mayo Japan, shared the video on her page with the caption "Dola Re Dola from Japan." The video shows the two women in beautiful red and white Bengali sarees, performing hook steps from the song against a picturesque backdrop.

Since being posted, the video has gathered close to 236k views and 23k likes and counting. Desi netizens have expressed admiration for the women's dancing and outfits, with some also noting the Bengali words written on their sarees.

Watch the viral video of Japanese women dancing to Dola Re Dola here:

"So beautiful u guys nailed it. Love from India," a user commented. “Love the way you’re carrying the outfit. Amazing,” another user wrote. “You guys are so adorable and so gracefully dancing to the tune of Dola Re Dola,” a third user remarked.

This video is just one example of the growing trend of people from around the world enjoying and engaging with Indian music and culture.

