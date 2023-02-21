Belgian man learns to dance at Indian weddings, desi love his energy. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ED.PEOPLE Belgian man learns to dance at Indian weddings

In India, weddings are usually lavish affairs that feature a lot of food, dancing, and music. All Hindu weddings must have dancing, which represents the joy and celebration that go along with it. Videos of guests dancing wildly at wedding events can be found all over the internet. Because of this, a Belgian man also desired to take part in an Indian wedding in traditional desi fashion.

In the now-viral video, Belgian content creator Ed People demonstrated the favourite dance steps of desi wedding guests. To put it mildly, the results are rather delightful. He merely wrote "Indian Wedding" as the video's caption.

When the clip first starts, the text overlay reads: "Can you teach me your favourite dance move? Indian wedding.” The foreigner can be seen in the clip standing alongside wedding guests as they demonstrate to him various dancing steps and stances that are common at Indian weddings. And he excels at them greatly! He can be seen dancing his heart out and having a great time as the video goes on.

Watch the viral video of Belgian man learning how to dance at Indian weddings here:

Since being shared, the video has received over 355k views and 24k likes. Netizens loved Ed’s enthusiasm to learn Indian dance moves and found the video highly entertaining.

A user commented, "Bro went to learn dance moves. Ended up forgetting about it and enjoyed the wedding." Another user wrote, "Bro welcome to India! You are going to have the best time of your life." A third remarked, "A real-life Bollywood film, looks like everyone had the time of their lives."

