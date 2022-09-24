Hinduism influence on Indonesia: Did you know country's currency note has Lord Ganesha's image

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TANUJ_GARG Indonesia currency has Lord Ganesha's image on it

Indonesia is a Muslim-populated country. Recently an image of the country's currency note is doing the rounds on social media. Interestingly, one can see the influence of Hinduism in its history as Lord Ganesha's image was printed on the currency note. While many were surprised to come across this interesting fact, others shared their reactions to the Indonesian currency note going viral as they took pride in Hinduism and the culture and religion of India.

Lord Ganesha is inscribed on Indonesia’s currency note

Let us inform you that Lord Ganesha is inscribed on the 20,000 rupiah note of Indonesia. It is the only country whose currency carried the Lord's image. Not even in Indian currency is the Lors's image inscribed. "The only country on earth to have Lord Ganesha on a currency note is the largest Muslim populated country - Indonesia," Tanuj Garg captioned the post that also accompanied a picture of the note that has been circulating on social media.

Netizens delighted to learn about Indonesia’s currency note

Many social media users were elated to come across this interesting piece of knowledge. Reacting to the viral image of the Indonesian currency note, one Twitter user said, "An interesting knowledge (sic)." Another one commented, 'Freedom for any religion. Hats off to Indonesia (sic)." Some social media users pointed out that since 2016, the new note has been introduced and the revised 20,000 rupiah note has done away with Lord Ganesha's inscription.

