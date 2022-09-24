Dog’s Garba dance ahead of Navratri melts the internet | Watch the viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEKATTAPPA Golden retriever doing Garba

A video of a golden retriever dog named ‘Kattapa’ doing the Garba has gone viral on Instagram. He was adopted by a Gujarat family and has an Instagram official page running with his name. People love to follow him to watch his fun banter with his family via his grooming to dancing videos. Recently, in a video, he was seen doing Garba that melted the internet.

In the posted video, Kattapa was seen grooving and doing the Garba with the young female family member. The song which both were seen enjoying was ‘Chogada Tara’ from the 2018 film ‘Loveratri’. The dog's sweet act to match the young girl doing steps is heart-melting. He was also seen giving hug to the girl while dancing.

Watch the video here:

“Pov: You’re adopted in a Gujju family. And you must have to go Garba with your hooman. No matter what time..what date..what occasion it is. Aae haaloo,” read the caption of the video.

Netizens’ reaction to the video:

Ever since the video is shared on the social media platform, it has been gaining a lot of views from the netizens’. Especially the dog lovers are dropping lovely comments in the heartwarming video. One user wrote, “Just a GUJJU FAMILY thing.” Another user wrote, “Absolutely Sweet and Adorable to see Kattappa doing Garba with his sister. Enjoy and have fun”, “Couldn't relate any better then this”, wrote the third user.

Have a look at some more funny videos of Kattapa here:

