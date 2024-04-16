Gujarat business couple embrace monkhood: Donates Rs. 200 crores, embarks on spiritual journey

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO Gujarat-based businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife donated their lifetime earnings

While for others it might seem to be the most bizarre decision they have made, but for the Gujarat-based businessman couple it is the best decision of their lifetime. The Gujarat-based couple (Bhavesh Bhandari and his spouse), following in the footsteps of their 16-year-old son and their 19-year-old daughter (both monks now), is all set to renunciate worldly pleasure and live the lives of monks.

On the same lines, the couple earlier donated their lifetime earnings of Rs. 200 crores during a grand procession held in Gujarat's Sabarkantha. The video of the event has now gone viral and has become the talk of the town.

The video, shows the couple dressed in their traditional attire, atop a decorated truck to make it look like a chariot, throwing clothes and also showering the crowd with cash, with close friends and families in the vicinity.

They traveled across the narrow road, where a large crowd had gathered around the vehicle.

Significantly, the couple, following the traditional Jain ritual of attaining Dikha later this month, will sever all familial ties and relinquish any material possessions. Subsequently, they will embark on a barefoot journey across India, sustaining themselves solely through alms.

It is pertinent to note that in Jainism, undergoing 'diksha' entails a profound spiritual journey, wherein 'Diksharthis' leaves all material luxuries and modern technologies, sustains themselves solely on alms, and traverses the nation barefoot.

Meanwhile, this is not the first case when any affluent businessman has given away their wealth to pursue the spiritual path. Back in 2015, a millionaire businessman Bhawarlal Doshi, popularly known as the “plastic king of India” adopted monkhood in a massive Diksha ceremony

