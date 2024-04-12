Swiggy's delivery boy steals pair of shoes kept outside flat, Company Reacts

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @_ARORAROHIT_ A Swiggy delivery man steals shoes kept outside a flat in Gurugram

Hours later, after a Swiggy Instamart delivery man was caught stealing a pair of shoes kept outside a flat in Gurugram, the food service aggregator issued a reaction over the incident. In a comment shared on social networking platform X (formerly Twitter), Swiggy reacted, "We expect better from our delivery partners."

About the incident

The comment by the major food aggregator came amidst video footage being shared by an X user, Rohit Arora, on April 11.

The user claimed a Swiggy Instamart delivery man who had gone to his friend's house for an instant delivery stole his friend's Nike shoes kept outside his flat in Gurugram.

"Swiggy's drop-and-pickup service. A delivery boy just took my friend's shoes (Nike), and they won't even share his contact information," Rohit shared in a post.

The purported video of the incident, which has now gone viral, showed the accused (the delivery man), after delivering the parcel, once again arriving at the delivery location and lifting the pair of shoes kept outside the flat. He hides them in his towel and leaves.

Internet reacts:

Since being posted online, the video has amassed over six lakh views, and people have expressed their opinions in the comments section of the post.

Reacting to the viral incident, an X user said, "At least own up to the event and refund him the cost of his Nike shoes. They are not cheap, and losing them in this way is not ideal."

While the other user tags the food aggregator and asks questions about the further course of action to be taken by them. "Swiggy Cares, as a customer, I would like to know what actions you plan on taking in this situation."

In reply to the incident, one of the internet users, while sharing his ordeal, said he had also faced a similar kind of incident wherein he lost his brand-new helmet.

"After I submitted the video proof, they asked me to file a complaint with the police. I wanted the address, which they never shared. I just don't understand why they can't remove the delivery partner and penalise when there is clear evidence of such an act," the user wrote.

