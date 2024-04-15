'Grateful my name is Mahi-ndra': Anand Mahindra's reaction to Dhoni blitz against MI is unmissable

Follow us on Image Source : X/INDIANPREMIERLEAGUE MS Dhoni in action

Chennai Super Kings batter and legendary cricketer MS Dhoni brought the entire country, including those sitting in the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on their feet with elation as he smashed a quickfire 20 runs of 4 deliveries in the IPL clash against the hosts. As Dhoni hit 3 sixes in his initial three deliveries he faced amid the chants of 'Dhoni-Dhoni', the entire stadium went berserk. Mahindra Ground Chairman Anand Mahindra's reaction to Dhoni blitz against the Mumbai Indians is a post you simply can't miss.

Showering his praise on the legendary finisher who has carried the expectations of the country on his shoulders for around 20 years now, Mahindra said that he is “simply grateful that my name is Mahi-ndra”.

Notably, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is famously called ‘Mahi’ by his fans and supporters.

Check viral post:

“Show me one sportsperson who thrives more than this man—on unrealistic expectations & pressure…It only seems to add fuel to his fire. Today, I’m simply grateful that my name is Mahi-ndra….” Anand Mahindra posted on X.

Users react

His post garnered over 50k likes on X and hundreds of comments.

Jio Cinema, which is the official online streaming parter for IPL, responded to Mahindra’s post in the comments, “Mahi who brings "Anand" every time he steps out onto the pitch”.

Image Source : XReactions of users

Dhoni's knock came to be decisive as CSK beat MI with as many runs as the ex-skipper made.

WATCH Dhoni's sixes here:

