Sunday, March 17, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Trending
  4. Viral: MS Dhoni, in long hair, prepping for IPL 2024 in slow-mo video, fans say ‘vintage Mahi back’ | WATCH

Viral: MS Dhoni, in long hair, prepping for IPL 2024 in slow-mo video, fans say ‘vintage Mahi back’ | WATCH

All eyes are on Dhoni who said last year that he would play “at least one more season of IPL” which would be like a gift to his fans.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2024 14:08 IST
MS Dhoni viral video, trending news, trending stories, trending videos, IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHENNAIIPL MS Dhoni viral video

Viral video: Indian cricket legend and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is back in the city for the IPL 2024 that begins on March 22. The defending champions will clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore who are yet to clinch the title in the league. Virat Kohli is likely to return to the cricket field after a gap, according to reports. He had missed the home test series against England. CSK team players have reached Chennai and are practising for the mega opener contest.

All eyes are on Dhoni who said last year that he would play “at least one more season of IPL” which would be like a gift to his fans. The CSK skipper is back in the stadium, practising hard, hitting the shots and running flawlessly like he always did. But what’s more noticeable this time is his long hair resembling his initial days when he came to the picture in 2004.

Dhoni has been growing his hair and the fans are loving it. One of his videos running in the stadium has now gone viral in which his hair is being flaunted as he covers the distance in the field. The video was shared by CSK official handle on Instagram with a caption, “Could keep watching Thala go on forever!”

WATCH VIDEO

Fans react

The post has so far garnered over 49 lakh likes on Instagram and several comments.

The users hailed the look of the legend cricketer and said, “Heart of Many”.

“Vintage Dhoni is back,” another user said.

India Tv - Viral video, MS Dhoni viral videos, IPL 2024

Image Source : INSTAGRAMReactions on users

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni touches woman’s feet, seeks blessings during Uttarakhand trip, video goes viral | WATCH

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni signs fan’s BMW, talks in native accent in hometown Ranchi, video goes viral

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Trending News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement