Viral: MS Dhoni, in long hair, prepping for IPL 2024 in slow-mo video, fans say ‘vintage Mahi back’ | WATCH

Viral video: Indian cricket legend and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is back in the city for the IPL 2024 that begins on March 22. The defending champions will clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore who are yet to clinch the title in the league. Virat Kohli is likely to return to the cricket field after a gap, according to reports. He had missed the home test series against England. CSK team players have reached Chennai and are practising for the mega opener contest.

All eyes are on Dhoni who said last year that he would play “at least one more season of IPL” which would be like a gift to his fans. The CSK skipper is back in the stadium, practising hard, hitting the shots and running flawlessly like he always did. But what’s more noticeable this time is his long hair resembling his initial days when he came to the picture in 2004.

Dhoni has been growing his hair and the fans are loving it. One of his videos running in the stadium has now gone viral in which his hair is being flaunted as he covers the distance in the field. The video was shared by CSK official handle on Instagram with a caption, “Could keep watching Thala go on forever!”

The post has so far garnered over 49 lakh likes on Instagram and several comments.

The users hailed the look of the legend cricketer and said, “Heart of Many”.

“Vintage Dhoni is back,” another user said.

