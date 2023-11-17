MS Dhoni touches woman’s feet, seeks blessings during Uttarakhand trip, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHISAKSHIVIBES MS Dhoni interacting with woman in Uttarakhand in viral video

Viral video: Known for his down-to-earth nature, MS Dhoni often makes headlines even after being off the field for most part of the year after retiring from International cricket - sometimes for his new look, at times for interaction with his fans. This time, Dhoni has won the hearts of people while he was in Uttarakhand with his wife Sakshi Dhoni. He interacted with the locals and touched the feet of a woman and hugged her, the video of which went viral on social media. Dhoni’s humble nature was once again hailed by the users who called him a “man with golden heart”.

A social media user ‘mahisakshivibes’ shared the video of Dhoni interacting with a woman and bowing to touch her feet.

In another video shared by the same page, Dhoni was seen sitting with the locals and posing for a picture, in what is a humble gesture for the people of the state. Despite the stardom that Dhoni enjoys due to his success in cricket, his warm and humble gesture was lauded by the social media users.

Sakshi Dhoni shares pictures

Sakshi Dhoni also shared some images of herself and MS Dhoni visiting various places in Uttarakhand and captioned the post as “eventful day amongst all the Dhonis”. They were seen seated outdoors in a beautiful picture from the hill state.

“We all want you both in Ahemdabad on 19th November and India will definitely win,” one user commented.

