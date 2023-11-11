MS Dhoni signs fan’s BMW, talks in native accent in hometown Ranchi, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : X/DHONISM Screengrab of viral video

Viral video: Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni delighted a fan in his hometown Ranchi by giving his autograph in his BMW car, the video of which has gone viral on social media. In the video, what are significant points are Dhoni’s language tone, which sounds as native as it gets in Jharkhand, and the time that he took to decide a perfect spot in the car to sign his name. The video was shared by Instagram user Sumeet Kumar Bajaj who captioned the post as “MS Dhoni Sir Delights Abhishek Brother By Giving Autograph On BMW 740i Series”.

The viral video

In the video, the CSK Skipper is seen entering the car and sitting and asking the fan for the place where to sign in the car. The fan presents a number of marker pens to select from, to which Dhoni said, “Nahi pehle jagah batao” (first show me the place). The fan shows Dhoni the place and asks about the marker again, to which the former India Cricket Captain said, “Mota wala. Black hi hai na?” (the black one. It is black, isn’t it?)

After the selection of the pen, Dhoni got up from the seat and said in his native tone, “Ab sabse bada problem hai humko set hona. Sign kaise kare?”

The legendary Cricketer then explained to the fan how he would sign so that it fits well, due to the restraint of space.

Showing humility for the uncountable time towards his fans, Dhoni signed the BMW.

Before exiting the car, he congratulated his fan and quipped that before he gets late, he should leave.

“Congratulations. Ab mai bhaga iske pehle late ho jaye,” Dhoni said.

Users hail Dhoni for humility

The post garnered over 28,000 likes on Instagram and numerous comments. It has collected over 2 lakh views so far.

A user commented, “Car price raised by 1000000%”

Another commented, “Bro Golden Memories”.

"This just became world's most valuable car," another wrote.

The post was also shared on Dhoni’s fan page on X, formerly Twitter, by a handle named “DHONIsm”.

A user commented, “Kaha mil rahe hai Bhai log. Kab hogi ye mulaqat”.

Another said, “His hands were shivering, must've have been one the best moment of his life”.

