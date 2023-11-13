MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant celebrate Diwali together, fans love it as pics go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAKSHISINGH_R MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant

Cricket legend MS Dhoni celebrated Diwali in a special manner which witnessed the warm reunion with youngster Rishabh Pant, the pictures of which were shared by the former India skipper’s wife Sakshi Dhoni, and went viral on social media. The pictures showed the glimpses of the festivities while also picturising the friendship between the two cricketers. The images depicted both of them enjoying the festive atmosphere with traditional outfits and surroundings. They were a testament of the camaraderie shared between both of them.

Dhoni has been an inspiration for many youngsters for several years, which can be seen not only on the cricket ground but also off it. Pant had earlier this year celebrated Dhoni’s birthday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Attending the Diwali celebration with Dhoni was yet another instance of his love and admiration for the CSK captain.

Team India celebrates Diwali

The team and team India support staff celebrated the auspicious occasion with family and friends at the team hotel in Bengaluru a day before. Skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul posted pictures from the Diwali Party on their social media accounts.

The cricketers could be seen wearing traditional Indian wear during the Diwali celebration, enjoying the cuisine and unwinding before they begin the knockout phase of the Championship.

Skipper Rohit Sharma posted a picture of himself and his wife Ritika, with wishes for all his friends and fans.

(With ANI inputs)

