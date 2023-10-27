Dhoni breaks the internet with relationship advice, ‘Yeh mat sochna meri wali alag hai’ | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/FRITO LAY'S INDIA Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni

Bengaluru: Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has shared a piece of relationship advice for men who have a ‘misception’ about their girlfriends, the video of which has gone viral in a flash on social media. Dhoni, ever since he grabbed his hands on to the fifth IPL trophy in May this year in Ahmedabad, he has been touring to various parts of the world and the country meeting and interacting with people. He was present at a function in Bengaluru where he answered a lot of questions, including relationship advice.

The former Indian cricket team skipper shared his advice which broke the audience into laughter. The video has been trending ever since on social media platforms. One such video was shared on Instagram by user named ‘mahisakshivibes’.

Viral video

Dhoni advised the people to get married if they liked someone and not have a "misconception" about them.

“If you find someone who you are really happy with, please do get married. To all the bachelors present here who have a girlfriend, they may have a misconception. I want to clear it by ending this answer. Yeh mat sochna meri wali alag hai (do not think that mine one is different from others),” the CSK captain said.

The users could not help but react hilariously to the legend’s advice.

“Ab to mahi bhai ne bhi kh dia,” a user commented.

Another user said, “He indirectly advised the guys to focus on their life/career and not on their gf thinking them to be different/special.”

Dhoni on India’s chances in World Cup

During his interaction, Dhoni also talked about India’s chances in the ongoing World Cup and said that everything is looking good in the team, however, he cryptically indicated that he would not talk about the result of the world cup but believed that India may win the cup.

“Bhawnaao ko samjho. It’s a very good team and has a good balance. Everyone in playing so well. Everything is looking very good. I won’t say more than this. Baki samajhdaar ko ishara kaafi hai,” Dhoni said, bringing loud cheer from the audience.

The users lauded him for his witty response. One user commented, “Jab Mahi Bhai ne bola Ki Bhawnao ko smjho...Aisa laga jaise Saksath Bhagwan Prabhu Cricket ke liye bol rahe ho”.

“It means we won it already,” another user commented.

Dhoni’s retirement from International cricket

Dhoni announced his retirement from the International cricket on August 15, 2020 with a heartbreaking post on Instagram which read, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired”.

He played his last international cricket in 2019 World Cup Semi Final against New Zealand, which India had lost. What was noteworthy and heart-wrenching for Dhoni fans was that he began his international journey with a runout and ended it with the same. While the first runout may not have pained the spectators as much, but his last did break millions hearts leaving them in tears.

Dhoni has since then continued to play IPL and won fifth title this year in a thriller at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He has hinted that he might play the next IPL season as well, which is a good news for the cricket fans.

