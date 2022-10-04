Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
  Flipkart faces massive backlash on Twitter after it cancels several orders following Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart faces massive backlash on Twitter after it cancels several orders following Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart has come under the radar of Twitterati after it cancelled orders of several customers during the ongoing Big Billion Day sale. The frustrated buyers have bombarded Twitter with their complaints.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2022 16:44 IST
Flipkart was bashed on Twitter for cancellation and late deliveries
Flipkart was bashed on Twitter for cancellation and late deliveries

As we gear up for the festive season, e-commerce websites have come up with huge discounts and sales on their platform. From clothes, makeup, footwears to gadgets and daily household products, Flipkart has come up with several enticing offers which are proving a treat for shopaholics. Amidst all this, Flipkart has garnered criticism after several disappointed customers expressed their frustration on Twitter. For the unversed, the e-commerce website announced iPhone 13 at as low as Rs 50,000. 

Many customers complained that their orders were cancelled. Some also shared that their refunds were taking a long time on orders placed during the ongoing Big Billion Day sale. A few also tweeted that they received fake handsets although their claims could not be corroborated.  In no time, hashtags like 'Flipkart Dogla Hai',  'Flipkart is fake'  and 'Flipkart Scam' started trending on Twitter. An affected customer said in a tweet: "Booked iPhone 13 during the A Big Billion Day Sale & was eagerly waiting for the delivery. The product was cancelled by the seller/Flipkart without any explanation".

Another iPhone 13 buyer said: "This order was shipped yesterday, supposed to be delivered today. Cancelled at the last minute without my consent".

Check out some more reactions below:

