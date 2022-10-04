Fans replace Alia and Ranbir's Kesariya with Akshay-Aishwarya's Dil Dooba, internet is amazed | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ SONY MUSIC INDIA, TSERIES The original song 'Dil Dooba' is from Hindi film Khakee

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's song Kesariya from their film Brahmastra has become one of the trending songs on the internet. It is going viral on Instagram as fans have been sharing reels of the song. After its huge success, the makers released a dance version of the film's hit song. The dance number received a mixed response from the audience. While a section of social media users expressed disappointment over the track, a social media Instagram page called Qualiteaposts gave a crossover of Kesariya with Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai's song Dil Dooba. And the intennet is amazed to see how perfectly it fits in.

The video shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the music video of Kesariya dance mix as Dil Dooba from the 2004 film Khakee plays in the background.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Social media users have been going gaga over how in sync Ranbir and Alia's dance from the Kesariya remix was to Dil Dooba.

"Wow man... how," a social media user tweeted.

Another wrote, "better than kesariya me thinks."

"Dil Dooba stealing the essence of Kesariya," a Twitterati wrote.

The original song 'Dil Dooba' is from Hindi film Khakee and features Aishwarya Rai and Akshay Kumar. It has been crooned by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal.

Watch the song below:

-with ANI inputs

