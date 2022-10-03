Adipurush teaser: Saif Ali Khan's avatar reminds netizens of 'Khilji, Taimur but not Raavan'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Raavan in Om Raut directorial Adipurush

The teaser of the much-awaited film Adipurush was released at a mega event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday night. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles the film has been made on a mega budget. However, it has left netizens upset and disappointed, with many calling out the makers for its VFX and also some of them comparing it to 'Pogo'. Other than poor VFX, Saif Ali Khan's look as Raavan with a beard made social media users question if he is playing Raavan or "Babar" or "Alauddin Khilji" in the film.

Joking about the same, one of the social media users wrote, "He (Saif) is looking more like Babar or Aurangzeb or Taimur but certainly not Raavan." Another netizen commented, "How is this look of Raavan? Raavan was a Hindu Brahmin from Northern Region." Another wrote: "#SaifAliKhan looks like an IsIamic invader than Raavan in #Adipurush?" "I mean seriously!!! Are they going to change the name of ravan to rizwan?? Who is styling his beard?? Javid Habib?? They have made him look like Alauddin Khilji," added one user.

The makers of 'Adipurush', which has been directed by Om Raut, have spent a fortune on the visual effects. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of over INR 400 crores, most of which has been spent on the VFX but, it seems like the output is far from what the audience was expecting.

Adipurush is Raut's take on the 'Ramayana' by Valmiki. The film is set 7,000 years ago and in the film, Prabhas's character is not called Lord Ram, he is Raghav, which is another name for Ram. Sita, played by Kriti Sanon, is called Janaki (as in King Janaka's daughter), while Saif Ali Khan's Ravana is Lankesh (lord of Lanka), which are also derivatives of their 'Ramayana' names. Adipurush literally means 'first man', but here the interpretation is that of 'best man'.

