Flight passengers cheer with joy as they remove face mask permanently l Watch video

A video of a US airline has taken the internet by storm. The viral video has travelling passengers cheering with joy as they remove their face masks. Earlier this week, a US federal judge made an announcement of striking down the face mask that was mandatory on flights, trains, buses, and other public transport.

In the video, the flight pilot announces over the intercom that the mask requirement had been lifted off on all delta flights by the judge of Florida and now they have a choice to wear or ditch their masks. This made the passengers cheerful and they applaud with happiness.

The announcement was made by the US District Judge of the Middle District of Florida, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who struck down the Biden Administration law that asked people to wear their masks mandatorily when in public. Making the announcement she said the mask “exceeded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) statutory authority," and the health organization had "failed to adequately explain its decisions”.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged for caution and consideration of the risks involved as countries are lifting their Covid-19 health restrictions.

With new Covid-19 cases significantly dropping, many countries are increasingly curtailing Covid-19 surveillance and quarantine measures. While the need to reopen economies and resume social life is important, countries need to be cautious and take into consideration the possible risks.