Ola CEO groves to Bijlee Bijlee in viral video while testing E-scooters | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BHAVISH AGGARWAL Ola CEO Bhavish groves to Bijlee Bijlee in viral video

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggrawal's new Twitter post has left netizens amazed. In the viral video post, the 36-year-old entrepreneur, co-founder of Ola cabs along with Slokarth Dash, Head of Strategy and Planning, can be seen grooving to Hardy Sandhu and Palak Tiwari’s hit Punjabi song, Bijlee Bijlee. All the jazz was to introduce the updated software with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation on the screen of the E-scooters MoveOS 2.0. The most interesting feature of the same was the music player that attracted attention.

Mr. Aggarwal posted the video and captioned it, "Doing some final “expert testing” for the MoveOS 2 music feature”

Some Twitterati couldn't hold their excitement and re-tweeted the video giving their reactions.

The MoveOS 2.0 will be launched by end of April as announced by the Ola CEO on his Twitter handle.

Before this, he posted about the Ola electric scooter’s navigation feature in a tweet and gave the consumer its demonstration as he wrote, "Taking the wife out for some ice cream. Navigation on MoveOS 2 working great. Coming very soon to all."

For the unversed, Ola launched its electric scooters last year in August.