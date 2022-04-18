Smriti Irani shares an emotional appreciation post for daughter Zoish, fans call it 'beautiful bond'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SMRITIIRANIOFFICIAL The Union Minister of India Smriti Irani shared an emotional appreciation post for her daughter Zoish

Union Cabinet Minister of Women and Child Development of India, Smriti Irani always makes sure to appreciate her daughter Zoish Irani's work. She has posted about her daughter's victories in the past as well. Recently, she took to her Instagram account again and shared a heartfelt note for her doting daughter. She shared a picture of Zoish and expressed her unsaid feelings. In the post, she talked about Zoish's compassion and how she has made her mother proud.

Smriti wrote, "You came into our lives with a promise to love & live with laughter for as long as there is breath … your strength brings confidence to me, your warmth and tender care are not reserved for only those who have your heart .. your compassion is something we all cherish and are proud of … my formidable daughter you have a heart of gold and a steely resolve to follow your path .. may all your dreams come true .. love you @zoishiranii (sic)."

Many people commented on the post including Ekta Kapoor who left some red heart emojis, Jaya Bhattacharya who wrote, “Bless you, child. Stay blessed always”, and "darling Zo (sic) Shine on sweetheart".

