Elon Musk takes veiled dig at Meta after Instagram, Facebook face global outage, shares meme

Following a global outage of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday night, Elon Musk took a swipe at rival Meta. Musk, who acquired Twitter (now known as X) in 2022, shared posts in response to the outage of Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta. However, the services on both platforms were restored after about an hour.

Taking a veiled dig at Meta over the outages across its two platforms, Musk said the server of the 'X' platform was 'working'. "If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working," he wrote in a post on X.

The Tesla CEO also shared a meme featuring a statement from Meta's Communications Director Andy Stone, in which Stone mentioned that Meta was actively working to resolve the issue.

Users flag global outage

On Tuesday night, social media users across the world complained of widespread outages across several Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, on Tuesday. Voicing their concerns on X, the users said they were not able to access the platform and were getting logged out of their accounts on Facebook and other platforms automatically.

DownDetector website showed a spike in graphs showing the widespread outage being experienced by users. According to the outage monitoring service, the service interruption in India started around 8. 30 pm. At least 14,857 users flagged difficulty in using Facebook and 32,518 users in using Instagram, according to the website.

Outage reported from several nations

The DownDetector map showed outages were experienced in cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and many others. The website also showed outages being experienced not just in India, but in several other countries as well, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Brazil. Facebook users in Nepal also complained that they are not able to access Facebook and even Facebook Messenger.

