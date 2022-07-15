Elon Musk’s dad confirms secret second child with his stepdaughter: 'We are on earth to reproduce'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/POP BASE Errol Musk and his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout

Tesla and SpaceX owner, Elon Musk's 76-year-old father Errol Musk has finally revealed he sired a secret second love child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. According to New York Post, Errol in an interview to a British tabloid admitted that he welcomed a baby girl with Elon's 35-year-old stepsister in 2019. For the unversed, Jana Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Errol's second wife Heide Bezuidenhout, whom he married after splitting with Elon's mother Maye Haldeman Musk in 1979.

Confirming the news, the 76-year-old South African engineer stated, "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce."

Errol and Heide have two biological children together, but he also helped raise Jana, who was just 4 years old when he became her stepfather. Errol and Heide eventually divorced after 18 years, as per New York Post. "It's not practical. She's 35, eventually, if I'm still around, she might wind up back with me.

"Errol added to his statement. Jana's first pregnancy with Errol's child in 2017 shocked the Musks and led to a harsh falling out between Elon and his father. "They still don't like it ..they still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister," Errol said when asked about how his family reacted to the shocking pregnancy news.

Elon Musk had twins last year

Recently, it was revealed Elon fathered two children with an executive at his artificial intelligence company Neuralink. Billionare, who already shares two children with Canadian singer Grimes and another five children with his ex-wife, the Canadian author Justine Wilson, has reportedly fathered twins in November 2021 with one of his executives named Shivon Zilis. In April 2022, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the name of the twins to "have their father's last name" and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name."

As per the reports, the twins were born a few weeks before Elon Musk and Grimes had their second child via surrogacy.

(With ANI inputs)