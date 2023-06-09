Divers meet rare 'oldest shark in world' that existed before dinosaurs. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE The sixgill shark existed even before most dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

Trending News: A fascinating discovery was made by a group of divers consisting of Garrett Clement, Danton West, Connor McTavish, and Matteo Endrizzi in British Columbia, Canada. They encountered what is believed to be the "oldest shark in the world." This remarkable shark, belonging to the sixgill species, has been swimming in our oceans since the time of dinosaurs.

During their diving expedition near Vancouver Island, the four men were astounded when they came face to face with this ancient creature. "When I saw the shark for the first time, I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime encounter," said Clement, expressing his excitement. As the shark approached him directly, Clement's heart skipped a beat. He knew capturing this elusive animal on camera was an extraordinary opportunity.

Sharing the thrilling experience on YouTube, Clement described the sixgill shark as a mysterious species that spends most of its time deep in the ocean, making encounters extremely rare. Divers can go their entire careers without catching a glimpse of this elusive creature. The shark they encountered was approximately 6 feet long, suggesting it was a young individual.

Fortunately, the divers were able to approach the shark without immediate concern, as it poses no direct danger to humans. According to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), there has been only one recorded incident of a shark attacking a human since the 1500s, and that attack was provoked.

With its ancient characteristics, the sixgill shark existed even before most dinosaurs roamed the Earth. These remarkable creatures can grow up to 20 feet in length and inhabit tropical and temperate waters worldwide. Due to their preference for deep waters, sightings of these sharks are exceptionally rare.

