Dhinchak Pooja trolled for recreating Eminem's 'Lose Yourself', users call it 'dangerous third wave'

Dhinchak Pooja is back again! No, not with an original song BUT she recreated Eminem's rap song 'Lose Yourself.' Giving meme-makers and netizens fodder for content, Pooja sang her own lyrics in Eminem's signature style. While the original song talks about overcoming one's fear, Pooja's lyrics has some 'Gully boy' vibes. Well, the social media is terrorised by her music tracks and proof is here!

Soon as she released the song, fans chimed in the comment section and trolled the Bigg Boss 11 contestant. A user wrote, "Koi Wave Reh Gaya Hai Toh Woh Bhi Ane Do... This is dangerous third wave." Another said, "Omg! Funniest shit I’ve seen a while.. i swear she has slipped into a spoof of herself, cause this definitely cant be reall, this is satire.. its satire right? Cause its goldd. #dhinchakpooja." A third comment said, "kaan se khoon nikal raha hai ab mere."

For the unversed, Pooja Jain went viral on YouTube nearly five years ago for her song 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj', followed by other songs -- Swag Wali Topi and Dilon Ka Shooter.

Recently, Dhinchak Pooja dropped a new song, 'I'm A Biker.' Dressed in professional biker race attire and sitting on a bike, Pooja sang, "I'm biker, jaise koi tiger, mote thodi diet kar, tu bhi mujhe like kar…" Take a look:

