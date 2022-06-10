'Mumbai Rains' trends as people receive season's first rainfall, rejoice with hilarious memes, GIFs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mumbai Rains memes

Today Mumbaikars woke up to pre-monsoon showers and soon #MumbaiRains started trending on Twitter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that from June 9 Maharashtra may see a downfall in the temperature. Thunder showers were recorded in Borivali, Goregaon, and Powai. As soon as it started pouring, Twitteratis hopped and started meme fest while enjoying the pleasant weather. Several users also shared images and videos of the cloudy sky.

As per the weather department, the monsoon is progressing normally and will most likely reach Maharashtra in the next two days.

As light rains washed up Mumbai shores, the temperatures in Mumbai fell down bringing relief from the prevailing heatwave.

Rains are likely to miss the official June 11 onset date and the arrival may not be robust, said experts, even as pre-monsoon showers lashed many parts of Mumbai on Thursday (June 9).

Last year, the monsoon had officially arrived on June 9, and on the same day Mumbai had recorded over 100mm of rainfall.