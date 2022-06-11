Toddler’s reaction after meeting his baby sister is winning over the internet l Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEACHLIKEYOUMEANIT Toddler hugging his baby sister

A toddler met his baby sister for the first time and his reaction is making the internet go aww. Meeting your siblings after a while is in itself one of the most amazing feelings in the world. The excitement to play and have fun with them takes a whole new route of happiness. Even parents love to see their elder children welcoming the little ones and playing with them. Similarly, this cute video of a toddler meeting his baby sister for the first time has sent the internet into a meltdown.

The video was posted on Instagram by a woman named Kayla. She posted the video on May 22, which has received almost 6.7 million views to date. In the video, a toddler named Cedar meets her baby sister for the first time and his reaction after seeing her is nothing less than adorable. He was seen shaking in excitement while looking at her closely and later giving her a hug. The caption read, “Cedar is so love in love with his sissy. She makes a lot of noises so he calls her “Squeaky”. He tries to share his toys, food, and pacifiers with her. He also loves to push her in her stroller and watch her sleep in her bassinet. Yesterday, she was crying and we told him that she was hungry, so he ran into the kitchen, grabbed a “sauce sauce” (applesauce pouch), said “ummy” (yummy) and tried to give it to her. He’s even held her face in his hands and said “I wa Squeaky” (I love Squeaky), and he really does. The hardest part is that he gets frustrated that he can’t carry her around and hold her.”

Netizens are loving the video. Some users also left their reactions in the comment section. One user wrote, “This is the absolute cutest thing ever”, another user wrote, “Awh! She’ll be called squeaky for life!”. The third one wrote, “Oh my heart! That excited big brother - such a sweetie!!!”, “This is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen!” wrote another Instagram user.

The video has garnered almost 3 lakh likes and thousands of comments at the time of writing.