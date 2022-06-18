Delhi students & teacher groove to 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala'; netizens go 'awww'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MANU GULATI students and their teacher groove to Kajra Mohabbat Wala song

Schools are best, and this video is a proof! A school teacher in Delhi has melted hearts online after helping her students create some beautiful memories by making them groove to a Bollywood song. A female teacher named Manu Gulati danced with her girl students on the song 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala'. Taking to her social media, Gulati shared the video, which went viral on social media. The clip has won many hearts.

Dropping the video, the teacher wrote, "दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के। (Delhi shehar ka saara Meena Bazar le ke) Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness. #SchoolLife #TeacherStudent."

Soon, the video garnered love and hearts from the netizens. A user wrote, "Society needs teacher like you with whom students are enjoying study as well as extra curricular activities..Grand salute to you." Another said, "Lifetime memories rhegi Mam ye bccho k liye..... I will pray ...apke sabhi students ko aage success mile life m.. aur khi koi apko mile aur apko remind kree Mam apki students h vo jinke sath apne Dance kiya thaa Jhumka barely song pr." A third comment read, "Awesome. You are a #star and you are bringing out stars hidden in the orthodox boring classroom. Hats Off to you."