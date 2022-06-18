Pakistani restaurant criticised for using Alia Bhatt's Gangubai scene in advertisement to lure men

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWINGS Alia Bhatt

A Pakistani restaurant has been criticised and trolled on social media for using a scene from Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt to promote men's discount. The restaurant used a scene where Bhatt, who played a sex worker in the movie, is seen approaching men on the streets of Mumbai, to advertise a special 'Men's Monday' deal. With that poster, the restaurant Swing announced Men's Monday with 25 per cent discount for men.

"Aja na Raja - what are you waiting for? Swings is calling out all the Raja's out there. Ajao and avail a 25% discount on Men's Monday at Swings!?" the caption of the advertisement read.

Netizens' Reaction

The restaurant has been slammed for its 'cheap promotion.' A user wrote, "You really need to look into what's being put up here. To use a painful scene to justify whatever you're offering is reeking of misogyny, ignorance." Another said, "If you guys think that this is some sort of marketing strategy and this will gain you some attention and customers then you're sadly mistaken! Using a clip from a movie based on prostitution (which btw is based on someone's real life) just shows how low and shallow you can get just for publicity." A third comment read, "What a pathetic marketing tactic, definitely time to change your marketing team. Absolutely disgusted."

Pakistani Restaurant's Response

In a follow-up post, the restaurant defended the advertisement, saying 'it was just a concept and not meant to hurt anyone.' "Arey logon, itna dil pe kyun le liya? Movie kare tou aag, restaurant kare tou paap?" the restaurant asked. Further, it said, "The movie and this post is based on a concept. Like before, we're open to all and will be serving you with the same love like we always have."