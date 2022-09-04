Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident: Twitter mourns the demise of ex Tata Sons chairman

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BINDESHWAR PATHAK Cyrus Mistry

In a sad state of affairs, former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. Police said there were four people including a woman in the car. Two people died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital. Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole. The injured Anayata Pandole and Darius Pandole are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Netizens took to Twitter and condoled the death of Mistry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and remembered him as a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons mourned the demise and said, "I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of #CyrusMistry. He had a passion for life, and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times."

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

-with ANI inputs

