Cows adopt lost wild boar piglet, their pics together will melt your hearts

A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following, after adopting a lone wild boar piglet. Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river.

Stapel said while he knows what extensive damage wild boars can cause, he can’t bring himself to chase the animal away, dpa reported Thursday. The local hunter has been told not to shoot the piglet — nicknamed Frieda — and in winter Stapel plans to put it in the shed with the mother cows.

“To leave it alone now would be unfair,” he told dpa. After the images of the cows with the wild boar were shared online, netizens who are animal lovers have been going aww over them.\

One of the images who a piglet walking in between a pair of cows. In another picture, they are seen grazing together and in another still, the piglet feeds while standing beside one of the cows. The images of this cow family which has welcomed a piglet amongst them are surely the cutest thing on the internet today.

