  Mercedes-Benz India CEO takes auto ride to beat Pune traffic after his S-Class gets stuck

Mercedes-Benz India CEO takes auto ride to beat Pune traffic after his S-Class gets stuck

Martin Schwenk, CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, opted for auto ride after his luxurious S-class got stranded in Pune traffic. The CEO posted a picture from the auto ride, which made his fans curious about his experience. Check out.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2022 17:11 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARTINSCHWENK Mercedes-Benz India CEO takes auto ride to beat traffic

Celebrities or notable people taking an auto ride to avoid road traffic is not uncommon. In the past, we have witnessed numerous instances of celebrities riding in auto rickshaws. In India, auto rickshaws are a huge help with commuting. In an unlikely scenario, Martin Schwenk, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, was snarled up in traffic in Pune. To avoid the traffic, he had to choose a different route and take an auto. As soon as the incident surfaced on the internet, it left netizens stunned. 

On Thursday, Martin took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of an auto. Along with the picture, he wrote a caption describing the incident. In the caption, he mentioned that while travelling in his S-class through Pune, it became stuck in traffic. Then he stepped out of the car, walked for a few kilometres, and then took an auto to his destination. His caption read, "If your S-class is stuck in traffic on the wonderful Pune roads - what do you do? Maybe getting off the car, start walking for a few KM’s and then grabbing a rickshaw?"

As soon as he uploaded the picture, it went viral on the internet and netizens flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "Hope you had a smooth ride Sir." Another user wrote, "So humble, honestly hats off to you for staying grounded." A third user commented, "Well, lucky you. Not everyone is fortunate enough to find an autorickshaw driver who agrees to take you to your destination." A user also commented, "#PerfectDesicionOfCEO as per situation have to change the strategy, Excellent CEO." A user wrote, "Was in splits when you narrated this story yesterday."

Also read: Video of elderly woman refusing to travel for free on Tamil Nadu govt bus goes viral

While some people hailed the CEO for being so humble and grounded, some people also took hilarious jibes at the incident. 

