Bizarre! Man moves gigantic snake casually with bare hands, sparking Twitter debate | Viral Video

Bizarre! Man moves gigantic snake casually with hands

Man and animals barring each other from invading their territory is not uncommon. Man-animal conflict is something that has existed for a long time and does not seem to cease any sooner. A video is doing the rounds on the internet which shows a man casually carrying a snake. The video has sparked a debate on Twitter.

The viral video shows a guy approaching a huge snake that is resting in the middle of the road. The next scene shows the man halting to check the head of a snake. Then, the man grabs it with the blink of an eye and shoves him away. The enormous snake then vanishes into the bushes. Others behind the camera can be heard screaming in panic as the venomous snake may have bit the man.

The video was uploaded by India Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan on Twitter. His caption read, "Your views on it. Going in wildlife habitat & disturbing or saving it from road accident. Video is from important wildlife habitual in south India."

As soon as the video went viral, it sparked a debate on Twitter with people putting their differing opinions forward. One user wrote, "Night travel in the forests should be banned. This ban should come to effect in the form of a Bill in the parliament, with fullest support. No political party should ever dispute wildlife protection, supreme court should not entertain any plea in this regard." Another user wrote, "Rescue is a SOS, I don't find anything here is Emergency. it's always maintained to give less stress to animal during. Here I find everything is stunt. I have never seen any rescue where handler trying to grab snake in mid of the body. Python is protected under WPA same as tiger." A third user commented, "The guy did a fare thing from removing it from road as it could have resulted in a horrific accident."

While some people praised the man for removing the snake from the road, others slammed him for disturbing the wildlife without alerting the forest authorities.

