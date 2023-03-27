Coperni's limited edition meteorite bag priced at Rs 35 lakh goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : COPERNI INSTAGRAM Coperni meteorite bag

Trending News: French luxury brand Coperni has recently made headlines with the launch of their limited edition purse made entirely of meteorites. The purse, named "The Meteorite Swipe Bag", has stunned people with its unique design and the use of authentic meteorite stones. Each piece is exclusively handmade and the shape may vary slightly from the picture, as the meteorite will be individually sourced per each order from different locations where it fell on earth.

The dark grey stone bag is priced at a whopping 40,000 euros, which is about Rs 35 lakh. It has garnered more than 12,000 likes and several comments from people since being shared on Coperni's official Instagram page. Instagram users have praised the purse as a "work of art", "insane", and "brilliant", among other accolades.

Take a look at the viral Coperni meteorite bag here:

Coperni is known for its innovative designs and attention-grabbing fashion shows. The brand previously introduced robots on the runway for the first time and spray-painted a dress on supermodel Bella Hadid's body on stage.

The meteorite purse is part of the Fall/Winter 23 collection and has been described as "a unique object that subtly combines archaeology, design, and classical and primitive art".

The specific meteorite featured in the photograph is estimated to have fallen on Earth 55,000 years ago and is certified 100% authentic by Theatrum Mundi. The rare stone is crafted by hand and incorporated into the bag by the Italian factory Semar. The mini meteorite rock bag weighs around 1.8 kilograms and has a total height of 23 centimetres.

Coperni's official website states that the limited edition bag will take close to six weeks for it to be delivered to the buyer and comes with a certificate of authenticity. However, the bag is non-refundable. Despite the high price tag, the unique design and use of authentic meteorite stones have caught the attention of many luxury fashion enthusiasts and collectors.

ALSO READ: Robot dogs on runway! Machines outshine models at Paris Fashion Week show. Watch

Read More Trending News