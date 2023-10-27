Scary video: Cop gives CPR to unconscious snake, saves its life

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@TYAGIIH5 Cop gives CPR to unconscious snake

Cops have turned life-savers on a number of occasions for people. But this time, a police personnel has turned a lifesaver for a snake. Yes, you read it right. A Madhya Pradesh Police personnel performed CPR to save the life of a venomous snake. According to reports, the snake had lost consciousness after falling into pesticide-contaminated water.

The video of the bizarre incident has gone viral with many people praising the cop for this act of bravery. As seen in the video, the police officer first tries to feel the heartbeat and breathing pattern of the snake to get an idea of the reptile's situation.

The cop tried to revive the snake by applying chest compressions. This was followed by breaths into the reptile's mouth. In order to remove the pesticide from the snake's body, he also poured clean water over it. The whole process continues for a few minutes following which the snake regains conciousness.

The video has garnered a lot appreciation on social media. Some of the users made light hearted comments while most of them appreciated the way he handled the situation.

