Video of rare white snake in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER A rare white snake in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district

In Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, a rare breed of snake was spotted, sparking curiosity and fear among the locals. An albino snake was spotted recently after the heavy rains in the state. The snake lacks pigmentation or a particular color, a condition that is normally seen in the body and eyes. This makes them fall under the category of rare species. The locals recorded a video of the snake, which is now going viral on social media.

The snake with its distinctive white colour was spotted slithering towards fallen branches of a tree. The very sight of this reptile has made people aware of the biodiversity of the area and has also piqued interest among others to protect such rare species of snakes.

As soon as the video went viral, social media users were in awe of after seeing the rare snake. The creature was five feet long and can be seen crawling amid bushes.

Previously in the month of May, a rare albino Cobra of 5 feet in length was rescued in Coimbatore after it had entered the residential area of Podanur. The members of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust reached the location to rescue the snake and handed it over to the Range Office of Coimbatore Forest Division. Later, it was released into the reserve forest in Anaikatti, to maintain the rich biodiversity and a balance in the ecosystem.

Read More Trending News