Commonwealth Games performer to return as security guard at event. Know viral singer Samantha Oxborough

Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony saw Samantha Oxborough singing the national anthem of the UK in front of a 35,000 crowd and millions watching at home. At the global sporting event, Samantha has another role to play. She returned as a security guard to keep the public safe for the coming two weeks. As more and more people come across Samantha's story, she has become an internet celebrity of sorts with the netizens congratulating the 28-year-old singer on this feat.

Samantha Oxborough performs in front of Prince Charles

Samantha, a native of Ribble Valley, delivered an operatic rendition of the national anthem. Among the high-profile guests who graced the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with their presence, Prince Charles was one. The ceremony took place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The singer performed on stage with the band Duran Duran in front of 35,000 spectators.

Know who is Samantha Oxborough

Samantha Oxborough attended Sabden Primary School and Ribblesdale High School. She received her degree in vocal studies from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in 2017 and later earned a postgraduate degree in the same field. She participated in a variety of contests and appeared in various operas while attending the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. Based at the National Opera Studios in London, Samantha offered singing lessons at two Coventry schools from 2019 until 2020, when the first Covid-19 lockdown began.

Samantha Oxborough also works as a security guard

She obtained her Security Industry Authority security license and underwent retraining to become a caregiver for Midland Mencap during the COVID lockdown in 2021. There she dealt with children who had impairments. After having performed at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, Samantha will be taking care of the security at the event.

How did Samantha land the Commonwealth Games gig?

Samantha shared that her former lecturer at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, Paul Wingfield, was approached by the Commonwealth Games’ organisers and he put her name forward. On being invited to sing at the opening ceremony, Samantha said, "It was a shock because it is the biggest thing I’ve done in my whole life – I have never done anything like this. I was a bit overwhelmed, but I am excited for the opportunity. I was asked in April but I had to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement), so I was not allowed to tell anyone the situation."

