Rapper Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at his concert; fans shower love | Viral video

Rapper Drake paid tribute to singer Sidhu Moose Wala by wearing a t-shirt featuring the late singer's picture at a concert in Toronto. He was performing at a concert in Canada on July 28, where he arrived wearing the white photo printed t-shirt. For the unversed, Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab on May 29.

Pictures and videos that started doing rounds on social media show Drake donning a T-shirt with Moose Wala's picture, his name along with his birth and death years-- 1993 to 2022, written on it. "I'm here tonight, grateful, just as a kid who grew up wide-eyed. I'm a fan, I'm one of you tonight. I'm grateful to be from the greatest city in the world," Drake said as the crowd cheers.

Soon after the video went viral, several of Moose Wala's fans showered loved on Drake and thanked him for the gesture. A fan wrote, "There are levels to this game! The Man, The Myth, The Legend and The GOAT #SidhuMooseWala. " Another said, "Drake tribute to the legend Sidhu Moosewala #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala #SidhuMooseWala #Legend." ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala's father gets son's face inked on his arm, singer's mother inscribe 'Sarwan Putt'

Earlier in the day, Sidhu Moose Wala's parents paid an emotional tribute to the late singer by getting his tattooed inked their arms. His father, Balkaur Singh, got Moose Wala's face tattooed on his arm. On the other hand, Sidhu’s mother Charn Kaur, also inscribed 'Sarwan Putt' on her arm. Reportedly, the parents got tattoos from the artist who had made tattoos on Sidhu Moose Wala's arms as well.

